Watch UTSA at Utah: Stream college basketball live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Jon M. Huntsman Center is set to host the exciting mid-week matchup between Utah and UTSA on Tuesday in men’s college basketball regular season action. The Utes head into the game with an overall record of 8-2 so far in the campaign and are currently enjoying a four-game win streak in regular season play. The streak includes wins over St. Thomas Minnesota, No. 9 Arizona, Washington State and finally, Jacksonville State on Thursday night in the team’s most recent outing. The win over the Gamecocks on Thursday was by 41 points thanks to 20 points from leading scorer Lazar Stefanovic.

