Watch Utah Valley at Oregon: Stream men’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Oregon wraps up its non-conference schedule on Tuesday night when it hosts Utah Valley. The Ducks come into Tuesday on a three-game winning streak and 7-5 on the season. The Ducks started the year just 2-4 on the season, but have played better lately and have won five of six. The beginning of the year was a struggle for the Ducks, but four of their losses have come against ranked opponents. They haven’t played a ranked team since and Tuesday that remains true as they look to take down a Wolverines team that is on a five-game winning streak.

How to Watch Utah Valley at Oregon in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: December 20, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream Utah Valley at Oregon in College Basketball on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Wolverines had lost three of four, but have been playing better and have rolled off five straight victories.

Tuesday night, though, the competition ramps up against a Ducks team that is looking to defend its home court.

The Wolverines do have a big win over BYU and took Wake Forest to overtime before losing earlier this year. They aren’t going to come into Oregon intimidated and will be going for the upset.

Regional restrictions may apply.