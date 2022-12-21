Watch Utah Valley at Oregon: Stream men’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Oregon wraps up its non-conference schedule on Tuesday night when it hosts Utah Valley. The Ducks come into Tuesday on a three-game winning streak and 7-5 on the season. The Ducks started the year just 2-4 on the season, but have played better lately and have won five of six. The beginning of the year was a struggle for the Ducks, but four of their losses have come against ranked opponents. They haven’t played a ranked team since and Tuesday that remains true as they look to take down a Wolverines team that is on a five-game winning streak.

