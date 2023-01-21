Watch Utah Valley at Grand Canyon: Stream college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Grand Canyon welcomes Utah Valley to town on Saturday evening in a WAC battle. The Lopes come into Saturday fresh off a close 89-85 win over Utah Tech. The win was just their second in the last four games, but improved their record to 13-6 overall and 4-2 in the WAC. The Lopes have been playing in a lot of close games of late as eight of their last 10 have been decided by five points or less or gone to overtime. The Lopes are just 6-4 during this run and need to find ways to close out the close games.

