Watch Utah Valley at Grand Canyon: Stream college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Grand Canyon welcomes Utah Valley to town on Saturday evening in a WAC battle. The Lopes come into Saturday fresh off a close 89-85 win over Utah Tech. The win was just their second in the last four games, but improved their record to 13-6 overall and 4-2 in the WAC. The Lopes have been playing in a lot of close games of late as eight of their last 10 have been decided by five points or less or gone to overtime. The Lopes are just 6-4 during this run and need to find ways to close out the close games.

How to Watch Utah Valley at Grand Canyon in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 21, 2023

Game Time: 8:00 pm ET

TV: My Network TV (KUTPDT – Phoenix, AZ)

Live Stream Utah Valley at Grand Canyon in College Basketball on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Utah Valley will be looking to keep that from happening as it goes for its second straight win.

The Wolverines saw their 11-game winning streak snapped last Saturday against Seattle, but bounced back on Wednesday to beat Abilene Christian by 30.

The Wolverines have been playing good basketball this year and own wins over BYU and Oregon and also nearly upset Wake Forest, but lost in overtime.

The good play has them 15-5 on the season and 6-1 in the WAC. Saturday they will look to stay hot and get a big road win over Grand Canyon.

Regional restrictions may apply.