Watch Utah Utes at Cal Golden Bears in Men’s Basketball: Stream – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Utah heads on the road to take on Cal in a Pac-12 showdown. The Utes are tied for the lead in the conference right now with a 2-0 record in the Pac-12 and are 9-4 this season overall. They took down No. 5 Arizona and Washington State in their two conference games. They have also lost the last two games they have played against BYU on the road and No. 18 TCU at home 75-71. Branden Carlson leads the team in scoring and rebounding, averaging 15.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game with 2.5 blocks as well per game. Rollie Worster also averages 9.5 points and 5.2 assists to lead the team.

How to Watch Utah at Cal in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: December 29, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 pm ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)

The Golden Bears are just 1-12 this season and 0-2 against conference opponents. Their only win came in its last game against Texas-Arlington. Their two conference losses are against Arizona and USC.

Devin Askew leads the team with 16.9 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. Lars Thiemann is a great complement to him, averaging 12.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, a team high.

