Watch Utah Utes at Cal Golden Bears in Men’s Basketball: Stream – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Utah heads on the road to take on Cal in a Pac-12 showdown. The Utes are tied for the lead in the conference right now with a 2-0 record in the Pac-12 and are 9-4 this season overall. They took down No. 5 Arizona and Washington State in their two conference games. They have also lost the last two games they have played against BYU on the road and No. 18 TCU at home 75-71. Branden Carlson leads the team in scoring and rebounding, averaging 15.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game with 2.5 blocks as well per game. Rollie Worster also averages 9.5 points and 5.2 assists to lead the team.

