Watch Utah State at Boise State: Stream men’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Utah State heads to Boise State on Saturday evening looking to win its fourth straight game. The Aggies have been playing great this year and come into Saturday 13-2 overall and 2-0 in the Mountain West. They have opened conference play with consecutive wins against Fresno State and Air Force, They have won both games by double-digits and have looked good doing it. Saturday they will look to stay hot as they play their second straight road game. The first one was the easy win against the Falcons, but Saturday they will get tested by a Boise State team that is coming off a three-point win against San Jose State on Tuesday.

How to Watch Utah State at Boise State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 7, 2023

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live Stream Utah State at Boise State in College Basketball on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The win against the Spartans snapped a two-game winning streak and got the Broncos their first Mountain West win of the season.

The Broncos opened up conference play with a tough 74-72 loss at Nevada and had lost two straight before the win against San Jose State.

The Broncos are now 1-1 in the Mountain West and 11-4 overall. They had lost two of their first three games of the year but had rolled off nine straight wins before losing two in a row.

Regional restrictions may apply.