Watch Utah State at Boise State: Stream men’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Utah State heads to Boise State on Saturday evening looking to win its fourth straight game. The Aggies have been playing great this year and come into Saturday 13-2 overall and 2-0 in the Mountain West. They have opened conference play with consecutive wins against Fresno State and Air Force, They have won both games by double-digits and have looked good doing it. Saturday they will look to stay hot as they play their second straight road game. The first one was the easy win against the Falcons, but Saturday they will get tested by a Boise State team that is coming off a three-point win against San Jose State on Tuesday.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button