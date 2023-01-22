Watch USC at Washington: Stream Women’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

As of late USC (14-4) is riding high with three straight wins including taking down then No. 2 Stanford in one of the biggest wins in recent memory for the Trojans. They are currently playing their best basketball of the season in the Pac-12 at the right time as conference play is near the mid-point of the season and building momentum for the tournament can be as important as the Talent on a teams roster. They take on Washington (10-7) today who have had their struggles this season losing five of their last six games and not playing their best in conference play overall.

How to Watch USC at Washington today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2023

Game Time: 3:00 pm ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington (IN)

Watch USC at Washington online with fuboTV: Start with your free trial today!

In the Trojans win over the Cardinal (55-46) they got off to a great start defensively in the first period going up 11-4 after one and then building on that in the third quarter for the upset.

This season the Trojans have been led by a senior duo in Kadi Sissoko and Destiny Littleton along with sophomore Rayah Marshall giving them a trio of tough players on the court at all times.

Sissoko is leading the team with 15.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game while her fellow senior Littleton is adding in 11.8 points, 4.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.

The key to their season has been the rise of Marshall who is averaging a double-double with 14.0 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game.

Regional restrictions may apply.