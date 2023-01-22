Watch USC at Washington: Stream Women’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

As of late USC (14-4) is riding high with three straight wins including taking down then No. 2 Stanford in one of the biggest wins in recent memory for the Trojans. They are currently playing their best basketball of the season in the Pac-12 at the right time as conference play is near the mid-point of the season and building momentum for the tournament can be as important as the Talent on a teams roster. They take on Washington (10-7) today who have had their struggles this season losing five of their last six games and not playing their best in conference play overall.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button