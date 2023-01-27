Watch USC at Utah: Stream Women’s college basketball live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

This season ninth ranked Utah (16-2) has grown from a quality team to a real contender in the Deepest overall conference in Women’s college basketball. It rebounded after a loss to fourth-ranked Stanford and looks to get one of its biggest wins of the season against USC (15-4) today. Both teams are playing well roughly halfway through conference play with the Trojans picking up wins in their last four games as they attempt to make it five games, their second-longest winning streak since starting the season with nine straight wins. This is the first and only game of the regular season between the Trojans and the Utes.

