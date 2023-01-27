Watch USC at Utah: Stream Women’s college basketball live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

This season ninth ranked Utah (16-2) has grown from a quality team to a real contender in the Deepest overall conference in Women’s college basketball. It rebounded after a loss to fourth-ranked Stanford and looks to get one of its biggest wins of the season against USC (15-4) today. Both teams are playing well roughly halfway through conference play with the Trojans picking up wins in their last four games as they attempt to make it five games, their second-longest winning streak since starting the season with nine straight wins. This is the first and only game of the regular season between the Trojans and the Utes.

How to Watch USC at Utah today:

Game Date: Jan. 27, 2023

Game Time: 9:00 pm ET

TV: Pac-12 Mountain (OUT)

The Utes are coming off a win over California (87-62) where they won every quarter and pulled away in the third quarter after a 30-19 run.

This season started off as well for the Utes as for any team with 14 straight wins, since then they have gone 2-2 with a forfeit mixed in over the course of their last five games.

They are led by junior Alissa Pili with 20.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game on 62% shooting from the field. She is complemented by sophomore Gianna Kneepkens (15.0 points and 4.6 rebounds) and sophomore Jenna Johnson (11.4 points and 5.2 rebounds) to balance out the offense.

