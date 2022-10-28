Watch USC at Utah: Stream college volleyball live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The USC Trojans (16-5) look to get back on track after their last match resulted in a loss as they take on the Utah Utes (12-9) in Women’s college volleyball. So far this season the Trojans have been terrific against their conference rivals going 8-2 overall as they continue to try and build a resume worthy of Entering the top 25 in the rankings and ultimately the NCAA Tournament. Volleyball in the Pac-12 has been at a higher level than in most other parts of the country. The conference is deep, pushing a team with the record and resume of the Trojans out of the top 25 Entering today’s match with the Utes.

How to Watch USC at Utah today:

Game Date: October 28, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 pm ET

TV: Pac-12 Mountain (OUT)

The last win for the Trojans came against the California Golden Bears where they won 3-1 in the match playing great team volleyball:

Prior to their last match loss, the Trojans had won seven straight matches all in the conference and were on a roll. As a team they had won seven straight matches by a score of 3-1, never seeing the fifth game in their matches before the seventh-ranked Stanford Cardinal stopped their momentum.

On the other side, the Utes are 5-5 in the conference and are coming off a win over the Oregon State Ducks (3-0) in one of their strongest overall performances of the year.

