Watch: University Of Oklahoma Student Makes Ace And Shoots 59

Ticking off golf’s various milestones is a noble pursuit and one that usually requires a great deal of patience. So whether that be beating a record score, hitting a Handicap target, or winning the club championship, it’s typically a lifelong quest that ends in relative disappointment.

But not, perhaps, for this University of Oklahoma student, who achieved a rare double during a round at Jimmie Austin Golf Club. The golfer in question is highly ranked Amateur Patrick Welch and the California native fired a hole-in-one at the 15th before sinking an 18-footer across the last green to shoot, presumably, his first sub-60 score.

