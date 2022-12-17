Watch Union at Wheeling: Stream high school basketball live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Union Local hits the road on Saturday afternoon to take on Wheeling Central Catholic. The Jets are looking to extend their three-game winning streak and get a big road win. They dropped their first game of the year to Martins Ferry 56-51, but have been playing great since in getting wins over St. Clairsville, Magnolia and Cambridge. They slipped by the Red Devils by nine points, but have won the last two games by 23 and 12. They have been playing and will look to keep it going against a Wheeling Central Catholic school that is playing just its third game of the year.

How to Watch Union Local (OH) at Wheeling Central Catholic (WV): Stream High School Basketball Today:

Game Date: December 17, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 pm ET

TV: Stadium

The Maroon Knights got off to a tough start when they lost 61-60 against St. Mary’s to open the season.

It was an exciting game, but unfortunately they came up on the road side of the scoreboard and lost.

The Maroon Knights, though, are traditionally a Powerhouse basketball team in the state of West Virginia as they have won 33 state titles.

They are looking to get back on track this year with a home win on Saturday afternoon.

