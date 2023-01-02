Watch Under Armor Next All-America Game: Stream high school volleyball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The 2023 Under Armor Next All-American Game is set with the best girls’ high school volleyball players in the world competing. They were all invited to come together, train and play in the all-star game today. The 26 players in action today were all hand-picked by the Under Armor team to come together and showcase the best in the game and the future of Women’s volleyball. Today’s game takes place in Orlando, FL giving the players a great environment and setting to play the sport that they are better at than any other players in high school today.

How to Watch Under Armor Next All-America Game today:

Game Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Game Time: 4:00 pm ET

TV: ESPN U

The experience of this game and the Camps that come along with being recognized as an elite high school volleyball player are immeasurable.

Featured on the roster today are Setters Ashley Mullen, Bergen Reilly, Ella Swindle and Kenna Phelan.

They are surrounded by the best serving specialists, defensive specialists, outside hitters, middle blockers, liberos and overall players in the sport today in high school volleyball.

This game will be the crowning achievement for the girls as they take the stage to showcase just how good they are at volleyball before heading off to college.

