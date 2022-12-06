Watch UNC Greensboro at Arkansas: Stream college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Well. 8 Arkansas (7-1) rebounded from its only loss at the Maui Invitational with three straight wins and on Tuesday night, the Razorbacks welcome UNC Greensboro (4-5) to Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. The Spartans snapped a three-game skid with a road win on Saturday but will face their first ranked opponent of the season at Arkansas. Ricky Council IV is averaging 19.8 points a game for the Razorbacks, with Anthony Blake and Trevon Brazile each getting more than 13 a night. Keondre Kennedy leads three UNC Greensboro scorers in double figures with 15.4 points a game and also grabs 7.3 rebounds on average. Mike Jones is in his second year with the Spartans and is 21-19. Eric Musselman is 80-29 in his fourth season at Arkansas and has taken the team to consecutive Elite Eights.

How to Watch UNC Greensboro at Arkansas in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: December 6, 2022

Game Time: 7 pm ET

TV Channel: SEC Network

The Razorbacks blew open a close game in the second half on Saturday, routing San Jose State 99-58. Arkansas hit 22-of-29 in the second half while piling up 59 points. Brazile led the way with 23 points, Council added 17 and Nick Smith Jr. dropped in 16.

UNC Greensboro had their 11-point lead cut to one with 1:02 remaining at Elon on Saturday, but a 3-pointer by Keyshaun Langley with 35 seconds left put the game out of reach. Mikeal Brown-Jones came off the bench for 20 points and Langley added 15.

The teams have met just once before, with the Razorbacks taking an 89-74 win over the Spartans in Fayetteville on Dec. 10, 2001.

