Watch UNC Greensboro at Arkansas: Stream college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Well. 8 Arkansas (7-1) rebounded from its only loss at the Maui Invitational with three straight wins and on Tuesday night, the Razorbacks welcome UNC Greensboro (4-5) to Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. The Spartans snapped a three-game skid with a road win on Saturday but will face their first ranked opponent of the season at Arkansas. Ricky Council IV is averaging 19.8 points a game for the Razorbacks, with Anthony Blake and Trevon Brazile each getting more than 13 a night. Keondre Kennedy leads three UNC Greensboro scorers in double figures with 15.4 points a game and also grabs 7.3 rebounds on average. Mike Jones is in his second year with the Spartans and is 21-19. Eric Musselman is 80-29 in his fourth season at Arkansas and has taken the team to consecutive Elite Eights.

