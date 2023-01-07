Watch UMass at George Washington: Stream college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

UMass (10-4) picked up its first Atlantic-10 Conference win on Wednesday night and looks to improve to 2-1 in A-10 play when it takes on George Washington (7-8) at the Charles E. Smith Center in Washington. The Colonials have lost four of their last five games. Noah Fernandes leads the Minutemen in scoring at 13.2 points per game while Matt Cross averages 11.0 points and 6.4 rebounds. James Bishop IV gets 22.1 points and 5.0 assists per game for George Washington and Brendan Adams puts in 16.3 points a night. Frank Martin is in his first year at UMass while Chris Caputo is similarly in his first season with the Colonials.

Game Date: Jan. 7, 2023

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

The Minutemen held off a second-half run by visiting Saint Louis for a 90-81 win on Wednesday night. Fernandes was 7-of-9 from the floor and finished with 26 points and seven assists, while Isaac Kante and RJ Luis each dropped 11 points.

GW went cold in the second half Wednesday night at Richmond, shooting just 31.3% (10-of-32) after the break in a 73-63 loss to the Spiders. Bishop had 25 points and five assists and Ricky Lindo Jr. added 12.

George Washington has a 45-30 edge all-time against UMass and won in Amherst on Feb. 9 77-68 before losing to the Minutemen 99-88 on March 10 in the second round of the A-10 tournament at Capital One Arena in Washington.

