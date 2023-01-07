Watch UMass at George Washington: Stream college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

UMass (10-4) picked up its first Atlantic-10 Conference win on Wednesday night and looks to improve to 2-1 in A-10 play when it takes on George Washington (7-8) at the Charles E. Smith Center in Washington. The Colonials have lost four of their last five games. Noah Fernandes leads the Minutemen in scoring at 13.2 points per game while Matt Cross averages 11.0 points and 6.4 rebounds. James Bishop IV gets 22.1 points and 5.0 assists per game for George Washington and Brendan Adams puts in 16.3 points a night. Frank Martin is in his first year at UMass while Chris Caputo is similarly in his first season with the Colonials.

