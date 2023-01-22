Watch UMass at Dayton: Stream Women’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

UMass is ready to roll into Ohio and roll over Dayton to win its fourth straight game. The Minutewomen are playing great this season with a 14-4 overall record, 4-1 conference record, and a 6-1 road record. UMass faces a Dayton team that is having a polar opposite season than the one it had last year. The Flyers finished last season 26-6. This year Dayton has started 3-14 and will be trying to avoid three straight losses tonight. On the other side of the ball, the Minutewomen beat Fordham 66-57 on the road no less. The win was a special feat because it is the first time UMass beat the Rams on the road since 2009. UMass is only second to Rhode Island in the Atlantic 10 standings. Ber’Nyah Mayo led the Minutewomen with 18 points and Sam Breen notched her 10th double-double of the season to help lead UMass to the comfortable win. The Minutewomen will be favored today even on the road.

How to Watch Massachusetts at Dayton in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2023

Game Time: 12 pm ET

TV: ESPNU

Live stream the Massachusetts at Dayton Women’s College Basketball game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Dayton is coming off a tough loss to St. Bonaventure by a 54-53 final. It was just the fourth win for the Bonnies on the season. St. Bonaventure hit the game-winner with five seconds to go as the Bonnies outscored Dayton 17-9 in the final quarter. It was the Bonnies first A-10 win of the season. The Flyers shot just 4-of-14 in the fourth. If Dayton can sustain the momentum they had in the first three quarters throughout against St. Bonaventure, the Flyers will have a good shot of staying in this game.

