Watch UMass at Dayton: Stream Women’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Watch UMass at Dayton: Stream Women's college basketball live

UMass is ready to roll into Ohio and roll over Dayton to win its fourth straight game. The Minutewomen are playing great this season with a 14-4 overall record, 4-1 conference record, and a 6-1 road record. UMass faces a Dayton team that is having a polar opposite season than the one it had last year. The Flyers finished last season 26-6. This year Dayton has started 3-14 and will be trying to avoid three straight losses tonight. On the other side of the ball, the Minutewomen beat Fordham 66-57 on the road no less. The win was a special feat because it is the first time UMass beat the Rams on the road since 2009. UMass is only second to Rhode Island in the Atlantic 10 standings. Ber’Nyah Mayo led the Minutewomen with 18 points and Sam Breen notched her 10th double-double of the season to help lead UMass to the comfortable win. The Minutewomen will be favored today even on the road.

