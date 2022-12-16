Watch UIL Class 4A Division I championship: Stream high school football – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Texas high school football Championship weekend continues Rolling on with the UIL Conference 4A Division I Championship game today. The Boerne Greyhounds (15-0) take on the China Spring Cougars (14-1) for the state championship in their division after their tremendous seasons where they combined to go 29-1 overall. For the Greyhounds a win today would give them the perfect season, undefeated and a champion, in the most rabid state in high school football in the entire country. They will face their biggest challenge yet in the Cougars, who are right there as one of the best teams in the state this season.

