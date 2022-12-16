Watch UIL Class 4A Division I championship: Stream high school football – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Texas high school football Championship weekend continues Rolling on with the UIL Conference 4A Division I Championship game today. The Boerne Greyhounds (15-0) take on the China Spring Cougars (14-1) for the state championship in their division after their tremendous seasons where they combined to go 29-1 overall. For the Greyhounds a win today would give them the perfect season, undefeated and a champion, in the most rabid state in high school football in the entire country. They will face their biggest challenge yet in the Cougars, who are right there as one of the best teams in the state this season.

How to Watch UIL Conference 4A Division I Championship: Boerne vs. China Spring today:

Game Date: December 16, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 pm ET

TV: MSG Sportsnet

The Greyhounds cruised in the semifinals crushing their opponents 35-0 in another display of why they are the best team in Conference 4A Division I this season.

This season the Greyhounds are averaging 44.2 points per game and giving up just 12.7 points per game to their opponents. This season has been a Hollywood movie for them as they crushed teams giving up more than seven points just seven times this season.

On the other side, the Cougars are identical on the Offensive end, also scoring 44.2 points per game, but a little Lesser on the defensive end allowing 17.2 points per game.

Both teams are great this season and deserving Champions and Whoever comes away with the win today will be Cemented in history.

