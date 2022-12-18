Watch UConn at Butler: Stream men’s college basketball live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

UConn heads to Indianapolis on Saturday evening to take on Big East Rival Butler. The Huskies have been on a tear to start the year as they have reeled off 11 straight wins and have moved up to No. 3 in the latest AP Poll. The Huskies have been one of the most dominant teams in the country as they have won all 11 of their games by at least 10 points. Oklahoma State put up the biggest fight, but they still fell to the red-hot Huskies. Last Saturday the Huskies flexed their Offensive muscles scoring 114 points in a 53-point blowout win over Long Island.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button