Watch UConn at Butler: Stream men’s college basketball live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

UConn heads to Indianapolis on Saturday evening to take on Big East Rival Butler. The Huskies have been on a tear to start the year as they have reeled off 11 straight wins and have moved up to No. 3 in the latest AP Poll. The Huskies have been one of the most dominant teams in the country as they have won all 11 of their games by at least 10 points. Oklahoma State put up the biggest fight, but they still fell to the red-hot Huskies. Last Saturday the Huskies flexed their Offensive muscles scoring 114 points in a 53-point blowout win over Long Island.

How to Watch UConn at Butler in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: December 17, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream UConn at Butler in College Basketball on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Butler, though, will be looking to use his home court to try and slow down the Huskies and deal them their first loss of the season.

The Bulldogs come into Saturday on a four-game winning streak and 9-3 on the season. Their three losses have all come against major conference competition and they have won the games they were supposed to.

Saturday they come in as a huge underdog against the Huskies, but will be looking to shock the country and get the upset.

Regional restrictions may apply.