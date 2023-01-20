Watch UCLA Bruins at Arizona St. Sun Devils in Men’s Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The No. 5 ranked team in the nation, UCLA, will be on the road on Thursday at Desert Financial Arena to take on Pac-12 opponent Arizona State. The Bruins are 16-2 overall this season and a perfect 7-0 in conference play. Their only two losses came against Illinois and No. 21 Baylor. UCLA’s best attribute is its defense. It is averaging just 59.8 points allowed per game compared to the 76.7 points they average scoring per game. It took down Colorado in its last game 68-54. In that win Jaime Jaquez, Jr. dropped 23 points on 11-of-23 shooting with 13 rebounds.

The Sun Devils have had similar success this season, despite dropping out of the Top 25. They are 15-3 this season and 6-1 against conference opponents. Their only conference loss came against No. 5 Arizona. They have also lost to Texas Southern and San Francisco.

In the team’s latest win, Desmond Cambridge, Jr., who is averaging 12.1 points per game, dropped 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting with eight rebounds. The Cambridge vs. Jaquez Matchup will be one to watch.

