Watch UCLA at Washington: Stream Women’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Well. 9 UCLA (15-3) is a game behind a three-team group leading the Pac-12 Conference as it opens a weekend trip at Washington (10-6) on Friday night in Seattle. The Bruins, 4-2 in conference play, are led by Charisma Osborne’s 17.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game while Kiki Rice averages 12.4 points a game. The Huskies come in off a win that upped their Pac-12 record to 2-4 but are 0-2 against ranked opponents this season. Dalayah Daniels Tops the team at 11.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. Washington is 8-3 at home this season while UCLA is 3-2 in true road games.

How to Watch UCLA at Washington in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 20, 2023

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)

The Bruins salvaged a home split against the Bay Area schools on Sunday, breaking open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat California 87-70. Londynn Jones came off the bench to score 18 points, Osborne added 17 and Rice put together a stat-stuffing line of 15 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds.

Washington won at Oregon State on Sunday 79-67 to split its visit to the Beaver State. The Huskies led by 20 at halftime and hung on from there. Lauren Schwartz and Hannah Stines dropped in 17 points apiece in the win and Daniels added 14.

UCLA leads the all-time series 37-33 after winning the last four meetings and eight of the last nine. Last season, the Bruins won at home 63-48 on Jan. 14, 2022, and in Seattle 69-61 on Feb. 13.

