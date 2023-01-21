Watch UCLA at Washington: Stream Women’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Well. 9 UCLA (15-3) is a game behind a three-team group leading the Pac-12 Conference as it opens a weekend trip at Washington (10-6) on Friday night in Seattle. The Bruins, 4-2 in conference play, are led by Charisma Osborne’s 17.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game while Kiki Rice averages 12.4 points a game. The Huskies come in off a win that upped their Pac-12 record to 2-4 but are 0-2 against ranked opponents this season. Dalayah Daniels Tops the team at 11.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. Washington is 8-3 at home this season while UCLA is 3-2 in true road games.

