Watch UAB at Louisiana Tech: Stream men’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

UAB plays the first of two straight road games on Saturday afternoon when it visits Louisiana Tech. The Blazers come into Saturday’s game in a mini-slump as they have dropped three straight. They had started the year 12-2 and 3-0 in C-USA play, but have lost three in a row by a total of seven points. They lost by two to FAU, lost by three in overtime to FIU and then lost at home on Wednesday by two to Western Kentucky. They have played well, but just haven’t been able to get over the hump and now find themselves 3-3 in the conference and in need of a win.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button