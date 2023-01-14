Watch UAB at Louisiana Tech: Stream men’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

UAB plays the first of two straight road games on Saturday afternoon when it visits Louisiana Tech. The Blazers come into Saturday’s game in a mini-slump as they have dropped three straight. They had started the year 12-2 and 3-0 in C-USA play, but have lost three in a row by a total of seven points. They lost by two to FAU, lost by three in overtime to FIU and then lost at home on Wednesday by two to Western Kentucky. They have played well, but just haven’t been able to get over the hump and now find themselves 3-3 in the conference and in need of a win.

Game Date: Jan. 14, 2023

Game Time: 4:00 pm ET

Game Date: Jan. 14, 2023

Game Time: 4:00 pm ET

TV: fuboTV HLS 18

The Bulldogs hope to keep the Blazers from getting that win as they try and bounce back from a 67-65 loss to North Texas on Wednesday.

The loss snapped a two-game winning streak and dropped them to 3-3 in C-USA and 10-7 overall.

The Bulldogs have had an up-and-down year and are looking to find some consistency in the second half of the season. Saturday they will look to get that with a win against the Blazers.

