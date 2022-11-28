WATCH: Two goals in three minutes! Cho stuns Ghana with a quick-fire brace for South Korea

Cho Gue-sung hit two goals in the space of three minutes for South Korea as they staged a stirring fightback against Ghana at the 2022 World Cup.

Black Stars took a two-goal lead

Koreans refused to give up

Striker hit deadly double

WHAT HAPPENED? The Black Stars raced into a two-goal lead before half-time and appeared to be in complete control of a Group H encounter. The Koreans refused to throw in the towel, though, and after grabbing a lifeline shortly before the hour mark, suddenly found themselves level Moments later.

























THE BIGGER PICTURE: While South Korea were able to battle their way back into the game, they were level again for just seven minutes as Mohammed Kudus restored Ghana’s lead with another well-taken finish at the other end of the field.

WHAT NEXT? South Korea took a point from a 0-0 draw with Uruguay in their opening fixture of Qatar 2022, while Ghana lost a five-goal thriller against Portugal, and both sides need a win in order to kick-start their respective bids for a place in the last 16.

