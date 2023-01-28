Watch Troyes at Lens: Stream Ligue 1 soccer live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Troyes AC will head on the road this weekend to attempt to force an upset with the No. 2 ranked team in the league RC Lens. Troyes is the No. 14 teams in the league out of 20 teams. It has a total of 18 points through 19 games with a -10 goal differential. Troyes was taken down 5-1 in its last game against Lille. It won its last game at the beginning of January against Strasbourg Alsace. It is 1-1-3 in its last Ligue 1 games with a loss in the French Cup there as well. Troyes is led on offense by midfielder Mama Balde, who has a total of eight goals in 16 starts this season. Forwards Renaud Ripart and Wilson Odobert both have three goals as well as two midfielders.

