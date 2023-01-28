Watch Troyes at Lens: Stream Ligue 1 soccer live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Troyes AC will head on the road this weekend to attempt to force an upset with the No. 2 ranked team in the league RC Lens. Troyes is the No. 14 teams in the league out of 20 teams. It has a total of 18 points through 19 games with a -10 goal differential. Troyes was taken down 5-1 in its last game against Lille. It won its last game at the beginning of January against Strasbourg Alsace. It is 1-1-3 in its last Ligue 1 games with a loss in the French Cup there as well. Troyes is led on offense by midfielder Mama Balde, who has a total of eight goals in 16 starts this season. Forwards Renaud Ripart and Wilson Odobert both have three goals as well as two midfielders.

How to Watch Troyes AC vs RC Lens Today:

Game Date: Jan. 28, 2023

Game Time: 10:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Live stream the Troyes AC vs RC Lens game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Lens, one of the best teams in the league, has 44 points through its 19 games. It has a goal differential of 19 as well. It is three points behind league-leading Paris Saint Germain and two points ahead of Marseille.

Lens took down Brest 3-1 in its last game in the French Cup. It also beat Auxerre 1-0 in its last Ligue 1 game with Przemyslaw Frankowski scoring the lone goal in the 59th minute to win the game.

