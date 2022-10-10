WATCH: Trey Murphy III Drops 27 Points for Pelicans in NBA Preseason

The New Orleans Pelicans gave Trey Murphy III a chance to start in Sunday night’s NBA preseason game against the San Antonio Spurs.

The former UVA Sharpshooter took full advantage.

Murphy dropped a game-high 27 points on 10/15 shooting from the floor and knocked down seven of his ten three-point attempts in a lights-out shooting performance to lead the Pelicans to a 111-97 win. In only three quarters of action, Murphy recorded a remarkable statline of 27 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, and 0 turnovers and a +/- of +18 in only 27 minutes played.

