WATCH: Trey Murphy III Drops 27 Points for Pelicans in NBA Preseason

The New Orleans Pelicans gave Trey Murphy III a chance to start in Sunday night’s NBA preseason game against the San Antonio Spurs.

The former UVA Sharpshooter took full advantage.

Murphy dropped a game-high 27 points on 10/15 shooting from the floor and knocked down seven of his ten three-point attempts in a lights-out shooting performance to lead the Pelicans to a 111-97 win. In only three quarters of action, Murphy recorded a remarkable statline of 27 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, and 0 turnovers and a +/- of +18 in only 27 minutes played.

Watch the full highlights of Trey Murphy’s 27-point performance in the video below:

With Zion Williamson finally healthy again and returning to a Talented and deep New Orleans roster led by Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum and a host of valuable role players, the Pelicans are expected to contend for a top four seed in the Western Conference in the upcoming NBA season. As he begins his second season of professional basketball, Trey Murphy could prove to be a Pivotal piece for one of the best teams in the NBA this season.

