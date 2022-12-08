Watch Towson Tigers at Clemson Tigers in Men’s Basketball: Stream – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Clemson will host Towson in men’s college basketball Wednesday night in the Littlejohn Coliseum. Clemson is 7-2 through the first nine games of the season. The Tigers last loss came two weeks ago against Iowa at home. Since then, they have beaten Cal at home and Penn State and Wake Forest, which started their conference play with a win. Chase Hunter has been a large part of that success for the orange. He is averaging a team-high 14.9 points and 5.1 assists per game as a junior. Hunter Tyson, his counterpart, is averaging 14.2 points and a team-high 8.9 rebounds per game.

