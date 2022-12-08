Watch Towson Tigers at Clemson Tigers in Men’s Basketball: Stream – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Clemson will host Towson in men’s college basketball Wednesday night in the Littlejohn Coliseum. Clemson is 7-2 through the first nine games of the season. The Tigers last loss came two weeks ago against Iowa at home. Since then, they have beaten Cal at home and Penn State and Wake Forest, which started their conference play with a win. Chase Hunter has been a large part of that success for the orange. He is averaging a team-high 14.9 points and 5.1 assists per game as a junior. Hunter Tyson, his counterpart, is averaging 14.2 points and a team-high 8.9 rebounds per game.

How to Watch Towson at Clemson in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: December 7, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 pm ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream the Towson at Clemson game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Tigers from Towson are 8-1 on the season. They have only lost to Farifield, which happened two weeks ago after starting the season 5-0. They actually lost on the same exact day as Clemson’s last loss. They have also since won three games and brought that streak into South Carolina today.

Cam Holden will be matched up with Hunter on the perimeter. Holden is averaging 15.8 points and 4.7 assists per game. Carles Thompson will match up with Tyson. He is averaging 12.8 points and a team-high 7.7 rebounds per game.

Regional restrictions may apply.