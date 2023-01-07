Watch Towson at Stony Brook: Stream men’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Stony Brook looks to remain unbeaten in the CAA when it hosts Towson on Saturday night. The Seawolves had a tough non-conference part of their schedule as they entered conference play just 4-9, but they have opened up CAA play with back-to-back wins against both Northeastern and Monmouth. The consecutive wins haven’t been easy as they won by just four and 11, but they have found ways to win both games and currently sit 2-0 in conference play. It has been a great start as both wins were on the road and now they get to play two straight at home starting on Saturday against a Towson team looking to win their second straight.

