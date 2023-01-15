Watch Tottenham vs Arsenal: Stream Premier League live in Canada – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Two of the top teams in the Premier League will battle face to face today as the No. 5 team on the table Tottenham Hotspur will head on the road to take on the league’s No. 1 team in Arsenal. Tottenham has played a total of 18 games this year with 33 points through those games and a positive-12-goal differential. It sits five points ahead of Liverpool and two points behind Manchester United. Tottenham Ranks No. 3 in goals scored and assists this season and No. 4 in shots. Tottenham came away with three points and a win in its last game against Crystal Palace. In the 4-0 win Harry Kane scored two goals and Son Heung-Min and Matt Doherty chipped in the other two goals.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button