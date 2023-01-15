Watch Tottenham vs Arsenal: Stream Premier League live in Canada – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Two of the top teams in the Premier League will battle face to face today as the No. 5 team on the table Tottenham Hotspur will head on the road to take on the league’s No. 1 team in Arsenal. Tottenham has played a total of 18 games this year with 33 points through those games and a positive-12-goal differential. It sits five points ahead of Liverpool and two points behind Manchester United. Tottenham Ranks No. 3 in goals scored and assists this season and No. 4 in shots. Tottenham came away with three points and a win in its last game against Crystal Palace. In the 4-0 win Harry Kane scored two goals and Son Heung-Min and Matt Doherty chipped in the other two goals.

How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur FC vs Arsenal FC Today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2023

Game Time: 11:15 a.m. ET

TV: Fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Arsenal is the league-leading team and for now, it’s not even close. Through 17 games this year, Arsenal has 44 points. That puts it five points ahead of Manchester City and nine points ahead of Newcastle United.

Arsenal drew 0-0 against Newcastle in the team’s last outing. Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard are the team leaders in goals scored with seven on the season, but they are followed closely by Bukayo Saka with six and Gabriel Jesus with five.

