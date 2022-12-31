Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Premier League is back in action on Sunday.

Who’s Playing

Aston Villa @ Tottenham Hotspur

Current Records: Aston Villa 5-8-3; Tottenham Hotspur 9-4-3

What to Know

Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 9 am ET on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Villa will be seeking to avenge the 4-0 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played on April 9.

The Lions came up short against Liverpool on Monday, falling 3-1.

Meanwhile, Tottenham and Brentford tied 2-2, good for one point each.

Villa has some work to do to even out the 1-5 series between these two since August of 2019, but a win here would be a good start.

How To Watch

Who: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa When: Sunday at 9 am ET

Sunday at 9 am ET Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium TV: Peacock

Peacock Caesars Sportsbook odds: Spurs -155; Draw +290; Wool +400

Featured Game | Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa

Series History

Tottenham Hotspur have won five out of their last six games against Aston Villa.