Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Premier League is back in action on Sunday.

Who’s Playing

  • Aston Villa @ Tottenham Hotspur
  • Current Records: Aston Villa 5-8-3; Tottenham Hotspur 9-4-3

What to Know

Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 9 am ET on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Villa will be seeking to avenge the 4-0 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played on April 9.

The Lions came up short against Liverpool on Monday, falling 3-1.

Meanwhile, Tottenham and Brentford tied 2-2, good for one point each.

Villa has some work to do to even out the 1-5 series between these two since August of 2019, but a win here would be a good start.

How To Watch

  • Who: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa
  • When: Sunday at 9 am ET
  • Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
  • TV: Peacock
  • Caesars Sportsbook odds: Spurs -155; Draw +290; Wool +400

Series History

Tottenham Hotspur have won five out of their last six games against Aston Villa.

  • Apr 09, 2022 – Tottenham Hotspur 4 vs. Aston Villa 0
  • Oct 03, 2021 – Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Aston Villa 1
  • May 19, 2021 – Aston Villa 2 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 1
  • Mar 21, 2021 – Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Aston Villa 0
  • Feb 16, 2020 – Tottenham Hotspur 3 vs. Aston Villa 2
  • Aug 10, 2019 – Tottenham Hotspur 3 vs. Aston Villa 1

