Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday’s Premier League game
The Premier League is back in action on Sunday.
Who’s Playing
- Arsenal @ Tottenham Hotspur
- Current Records: Arsenal 14-1-2; Tottenham Hotspur 10-5-3
What to Know
Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are even-steven against each other since November of 2016 (5-5-3), but likely not for long. They will face off against each other at 11:30 am ET on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Arsenal has a defense that allows only 0.82 goals per game, so Spurs’ offense will have their work cut out for them.
Last week, Arsenal and Newcastle United tied 0-0, good for one point each.
Meanwhile, Tottenham got themselves on the board against Crystal Palace last Wednesday, but Crystal Palace never followed suit. Everything went Tottenham’s way against Crystal Palace as they made off with a 4-0 win. The score was all tied up at the break nothing to nothing, but Tottenham was the better team in the second half.
After their draw, Arsenal will be looking to earn the full three points in this match.
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
How To Watch
- Who: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal
- When: Sunday at 11:30 am ET
- Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- TV: Peacock
- Odds: Tottenham +215; Draw +250; Arsenal +119 (via Caesars Sportsbook)
Featured Game | Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal
Craving more soccer coverage? Listen below and follow House of Championsa daily CBS Sports soccer podcast, bringing you top-notch analysis, commentary, Picks and more.
Series History
Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal both have five wins in their last 13 games.
- Oct 01, 2022 – Arsenal 3 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 1
- May 12, 2022 – Tottenham Hotspur 3 vs. Arsenal 0
- Sep 26, 2021 – Arsenal 3 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 1
- Mar 14, 2021 – Arsenal 2 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 1
- Dec 06, 2020 – Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Arsenal 0
- Jul 12, 2020 – Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Arsenal 1
- Sep 01, 2019 – Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Arsenal 2
- Mar 02, 2019 – Arsenal 1 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 1
- Dec 02, 2018 – Arsenal 4 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 2
- Feb 10, 2018 – Tottenham Hotspur 1 vs. Arsenal 0
- Nov 18, 2017 – Arsenal 2 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 0
- Apr 30, 2017 – Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Arsenal 0
- Nov 06, 2016 – Tottenham Hotspur 1 vs. Arsenal 1