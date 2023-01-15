Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday’s Premier League game

The Premier League is back in action on Sunday.

Who’s Playing

Arsenal @ Tottenham Hotspur

Current Records: Arsenal 14-1-2; Tottenham Hotspur 10-5-3

What to Know

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are even-steven against each other since November of 2016 (5-5-3), but likely not for long. They will face off against each other at 11:30 am ET on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Arsenal has a defense that allows only 0.82 goals per game, so Spurs’ offense will have their work cut out for them.

Last week, Arsenal and Newcastle United tied 0-0, good for one point each.

Meanwhile, Tottenham got themselves on the board against Crystal Palace last Wednesday, but Crystal Palace never followed suit. Everything went Tottenham’s way against Crystal Palace as they made off with a 4-0 win. The score was all tied up at the break nothing to nothing, but Tottenham was the better team in the second half.

After their draw, Arsenal will be looking to earn the full three points in this match.

How To Watch

Who: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal When: Sunday at 11:30 am ET

Sunday at 11:30 am ET Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium TV: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Tottenham +215; Draw +250; Arsenal +119 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Featured Game | Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal

Series History

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal both have five wins in their last 13 games.