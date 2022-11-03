Watch TOTO Japan Classic, Second Round: Stream Golf live, TV – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Through one round of action from Shiga, Japan, there is a two-way tie at the top of the Leaderboard at the TOTO Japan Classic. Entering the second round on Thursday, Ai Suzuki and Momoko Ueda are tied at seven-under-par, one stroke ahead of the rest of the field. In fact, the bulk of the leaderboard is highlighted by local golfers with eight of the top nine from Japan, including the top seven. Today will set up the action for the weekend for the best Golfers on the LPGA Tour.

How to Watch TOTO Japan Classic, Second Round Today:

Date: Nov. 3, 2022

Time: 11:00 pm ET

