Watch TOTO Japan Classic, Second Round: Stream Golf live, TV – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Through one round of action from Shiga, Japan, there is a two-way tie at the top of the Leaderboard at the TOTO Japan Classic. Entering the second round on Thursday, Ai Suzuki and Momoko Ueda are tied at seven-under-par, one stroke ahead of the rest of the field. In fact, the bulk of the leaderboard is highlighted by local golfers with eight of the top nine from Japan, including the top seven. Today will set up the action for the weekend for the best Golfers on the LPGA Tour.

How to Watch TOTO Japan Classic, Second Round Today:

Date: Nov. 3, 2022

Time: 11:00 pm ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Suzuki finished the first round with a clean scorecard of seven birdies and zero bogeys on her card. She was balanced early on with four birdies on the front nine and then three more on the back nine.

She is tied with Ueda, who finished with one more birdie on her scorecard, but a bogey on the ninth hole was the difference in being the sole leader heading into today.

Tied at six-under-par, one stroke behind the leaders, are Sakura Koiwai and Ayaka Furue, both looking to move up and catch the leaders.

There is one other golfer at five-under-par, just two strokes off the lead and another group of four tied at four-under-par, only three strokes off the lead Entering the second round today.

