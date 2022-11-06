Watch TOTO Japan Classic final round: Stream LPGA golf live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The final round is here from Shiga, Japan for the LPGA’s TOTO Japan Classic. After four rounds there is still only a one-stroke lead separating the leader from the rest of the field as Momoko Ueda looks to close out a win here today. She is at -14 overall through three rounds, with Gemma Dryburgh storming up the Leaderboard to sit alone in second place at -13 overall. This is the second to last tournament before the LPGA Championship, with the final two events taking place in Florida, Crowning the 2021-2022 Champion on the LPGA Tour. The TOTO Japan Classic is another opportunity to gain points as the season winds to a close.

How to Watch TOTO Japan Classic, Final Round today:

Game Date: Nov. 5, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 pm ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch TOTO Japan Classic, Final Round online with fuboTV: Start with your free trial today!

Ueda built her lead through three rounds steadily, but primarily on the back of her first round 65, which she followed up with a 69 and a 68 to hold off the field so far. Overall she has 20 birdies and six bogeys on her card.

Right behind her is Dryburgh, who rocketed up the Leaderboard with a third-round 65 with eight birdies and just one bogey on her card.

Miyu Yamashita is alone in third place at -12 overall with a group of five at -10 overall all still in the hunt to win here today.

There are 500 points in the Race to CME Globe standings on the line today in this tournament, which could be huge for a golfer looking to jump up and steal the Championship this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.