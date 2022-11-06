Watch TOTO Japan Classic final round: Stream LPGA golf live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The final round is here from Shiga, Japan for the LPGA’s TOTO Japan Classic. After four rounds there is still only a one-stroke lead separating the leader from the rest of the field as Momoko Ueda looks to close out a win here today. She is at -14 overall through three rounds, with Gemma Dryburgh storming up the Leaderboard to sit alone in second place at -13 overall. This is the second to last tournament before the LPGA Championship, with the final two events taking place in Florida, Crowning the 2021-2022 Champion on the LPGA Tour. The TOTO Japan Classic is another opportunity to gain points as the season winds to a close.

