Watch Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers: Stream NBA live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Toronto Raptors (13-17) have lost five games in a row coming into Tonight including a buzzer-beater two games ago and a rough loss to the short-handed Golden State Warriors last night. Now they play the second game in a back-to-back against the Philadelphia 76ers (16-12) who have won four games in a row and look like themselves again. Philadelphia has both Joel Embiid and James Harden back on the court again, giving them one of the best pick-and-roll duos in the league and the Firepower to compete every night regardless of the opponent.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button