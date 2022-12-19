Watch Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers: Stream NBA live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Toronto Raptors (13-17) have lost five games in a row coming into Tonight including a buzzer-beater two games ago and a rough loss to the short-handed Golden State Warriors last night. Now they play the second game in a back-to-back against the Philadelphia 76ers (16-12) who have won four games in a row and look like themselves again. Philadelphia has both Joel Embiid and James Harden back on the court again, giving them one of the best pick-and-roll duos in the league and the Firepower to compete every night regardless of the opponent.

Game Date: December 19, 2022

During this stretch for Philadelphia, Embiid has scored 30+ in every game on his way to averaging 39.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals plus blocks per game.

With Embiid looking like an MVP candidate again, that opens the door for Harden to carve up the defense as one of the best second options in the league. He is averaging 23.8 points, 13.0 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game over his last four games.

On the other side for Toronto, they need to answer several questions to snap this losing streak and get out of last place in the Atlantic division. It starts with their defense, which has taken a significant dip allowing 118.6 points per game during their losing streak.

