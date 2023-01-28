Watch Toronto Raptors at Golden State Warriors: Stream NBA live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

No matter how much the Golden State Warriors struggle on the road, they look like an elite team that can overcome anything at home. With a win over Memphis on Wednesday, the Warriors got back to .500 overall. Now they’ll try to finish out this home stand strong in this 2019 NBA Finals rematch against the Toronto Raptors. This will be a tough challenge on the road for Toronto, but the Raptors are looking for their third straight win. Golden State beat Memphis 122-120 on Wednesday almost despite themselves. Steph Curry scored 34 points to lead all players, but he threw his mouthpiece into the stands to get ejected in the final minutes. Curry was upset that Jordan Poole launched a shot late in the game with almost a full shot clock left. Regardless, Poole made the game-winning layup to take down the Warriors’ arch rivals.

How to Watch Toronto Raptors at Golden State Warriors Today:

Game Date: Jan. 27, 2023

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Live stream the Toronto Raptors at Golden State Warriors game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Raptors are coming off a big win also beating the Sacramento Kings in California’s capital. The Kings had won seven of their last eight games and only lost one by two to Philadelphia. Sacramento crushed Memphis in its previous game by 33 so it was surprising to see the offense fluster against the Raptors. The final was 113-95 and as usual, Pascal Siakam led the way for Toronto scoring 26 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. He’ll likely have to score even more though to keep up with Golden State at home.

Regional restrictions may apply.