Watch: Tom Brady’s Final Run Off Field Shared by NFL After Retirement News (Video)

The NFL world learned Wednesday morning that they had already watched Tom Brady play the last game of his historic career. Brady’s retirement is the end of an era for the NFL, and this time it appears to be for good. Paying Homage to Brady, the NFL posted a video of the legendary quarterback jogging off the gridiron for what will be the final time.

His last game came on Jan. 16 when the Buccaneers played the Cowboys and lost 31–14 in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Brady threw for 351 yards and two touchdowns on 66 pass attempts but also threw an interception in the lopsided affair.

In the video, which was shared by the NFL after Brady’s announcement, ESPN’s Joe Buck can be heard speculating what Brady will do in the offseason regarding his future as he walked off the field and embraced his parents before walking in the tunnel.

It’s unfortunate that Brady’s career ended in such fashion without fans knowing for sure that this would be his final football moment. But in the video where he announced his retirementhe seems like he’s at peace with his decision.

“I won’t be long winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year,” he said. “So, really, thank you guys so much, to every single one of you for supporting me. My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever, there’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all.”