Watch Timberwolves vs. Nuggets: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday’s NBA game

Who’s Playing

Denver @ Minnesota

Current Records: Denver 24-12; Minnesota 16-21

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets haven’t won a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves since Oct. 30 of 2021, but they’ll be looking to end the drought Monday. Denver might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against Minnesota at 8 pm ET Jan. 2 at Target Center. Averaging 124.3333333333333333333333333 points in their past three games, the Nuggets’ high-powered offense has been in full swing lately, so the Timberwolves better be ready for a challenge.

Denver strolled past the Boston Celtics with points to spare on Sunday, taking the matchup 123-111. It was another big night for Denver’s center Nikola Jokic, who dropped a triple-double on 30 points, 12 dimes, and 12 boards.

Meanwhile, Minnesota’s 2022 ended with a 116-104 loss against the Detroit Pistons this past Saturday. Minnesota was up 64-50 at the end of the half but couldn’t hold on to the lead. Despite the defeat, they got a solid performance out of shooting guard Anthony Edwards, who had 30 points and five assists in addition to seven rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Nuggets are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Denver’s win lifted them to 24-12 while Minnesota’s loss dropped them down to 16-21. Allowing an average of 115.89 points per game, the Timberwolves haven’t exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We’ll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 pm ET

Monday at 8 pm ET Where: Target Center — Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center — Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainment

Altitude Sports & Entertainment Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.00

Odds

The Nuggets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feeling for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Denver have won 18 out of their last 27 games against Minnesota.