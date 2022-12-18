Watch Tiger Woods at the PNC Championship: Stream golf live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida is set to host the final day of the 2022 PNC Championship, with the event featuring a field full of major Champions and their family members. The PNC Championship first debuted in 1995 and featured 10 men’s major winners with their sons. Since then, the field has grown to include 20 professional golfers playing with a family member in a 36-hole scramble at the Ritz-Carlton in Central Florida. Tiger Woods and his son Charlie Woods head into the final day of the off-season event at 13-under after shooting 59 in the first round. Meanwhile, Vijay Singh and his son Qass also shot a 59 in round one.

How to Watch PNC Championship, Final Day Today:

Game Date: December 18, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

At the top of the Leaderboard is the duo of Justin Thomas and his father, Mike, with the pair shooting a 15-under 57 in the first round, which is tied for the second-lowest round in tournament history.

