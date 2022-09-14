Watch the trailer of Netflix’s NBA documentary on the ‘The Redeem Team’

Netflix officially Releases its new NBA documentary on ‘The Redeem Team.’ It will follow the 2008 Team USA basketball team to Gold.

Earlier this summer, it was reported that Netflix was working on a documentary on ‘The Redeem Team’ that is set to be released in October. It will chronicle the 2008 Team USA basketball team as they tried to qualify for a Gold Medal in the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, China.

The news of the release of this documentary made headlines when it was announced that both LeBron James and Dwyane Wade were working together to help make this project happen. That means this documentary will have behind-the-scenes footage and stories that MUST be included. I’m not sure that would’ve been the case if LeBron and Wade were not included in this film.

Plus, you can’t really tell the story of the 2008 team without Wade and LeBron.

‘The Redeem Team’ documentary is the next big NBA film to hit the market in recent years

‘The Redeem Team’ documentary is the latest NBA doc to be released over the past couple of years. In 2020, ‘The Last Dance’ was released. It followed the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls team that ended up being Michael Jordan’s final season before his (second) retirement.

‘The Redeem Team’ will be the next high-profile documentary that is sure to catch the public by storm.

And considering that it will officially be released on October 7, which is just before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, it will only add intrigue to this basketball year.

This is a documentary that will not only be able to tell the story of the 2008 Team USA Basketball team but could also begin to tell the story of how the relationship between Wade, LeBron, and Chris Bosh blossomed – eventually into the summer of 2010.

There are so many subplots that could be included in this documentary that it’s difficult not to be excited about its release.