Watch the trailer for Ohio State football’s game against Northwestern

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football continues its journey back to the Big Ten Championship with a stop in Evanston, Illinois, to play a team it’s gotten accustomed to seeing in that title game.

The Buckeyes reached Indianapolis four straight times before Michigan beat them last season, and in two of those games, Northwestern was waiting for them there.

Caesars Sportsbook OHIO PRE-REGISTRATION PRE-LAUNCH OFFER SIGNUP BONUS $100 BONUS + CAVS TICKET LOTTERY CLAIM OFFER

That option isn’t on the table this season, with the Wildcats holding a 1-7 record. This time the meeting will serve as the last cross-division game of the regular season for an 8-0 OSU team that’s dominated in conference play, scoring at least 44 points in every game.

Ohio State will look to continue that dominance on Saturday against Northwestern as it inches closer and closer to reclaiming its spot as the conference’s top team.

“You can’t go anywhere if you don’t win this one, right here, right in front of you,” head Coach Ryan Day said in the trailer. “That’s the preparation it takes in your mind, with your body and with your soul.”

Watch the full trailer above as you prepare to watch Ohio State face the Wildcats on Saturday.

More Buckeyes coverage

Why JT Tuimoloau is one of the most important players in the college football playoff race: College Football Survivor Show

Will Ohio State football and Penn State play every year in a Big Ten with no divisions?

What is Ohio State football’s depth chart at Northwestern?

Ohio State football’s run game is struggling, but does it actually matter?

What’s up with the development of Ohio State football’s freshman wide receivers?

If JT Tuimoloau’s a game-wrecker now, what can Ohio State football’s defense do next?

Ohio State football has no separation from Michigan, regardless of the playoff rankings

Where is Ohio State football in the first College Football Playoff rankings?

Chip Trayanum, Ohio State football’s ’emergency’ running back, called into action

What’s up with Jordan Hancock as Ohio State gradually increases his workload?

Does Ohio State football expect Jaxon Smith-Njigba to play again this season?

What George Washington III flipping to Michigan means for Ohio State basketball: Buckeyes Recruiting

The unidentified Northwestern player Ohio State football fans should worry about

Here are the announcers for Ohio State football’s game vs. Northwestern

Why Ohio State will Briefly make sense as No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings

–

Get the latest Ohio State Buckeyes merchandise: Here’s where you can order Ohio State football gear online, including jerseys, T-shirts, hoodies, hats and much more.

If you or a loved one has questions and needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-589-9966 or the National Council on Program Gambling Helpline (NCPG) at 1-800-522- 4700.