Watch the PGA Tour’s Rookie of the year roll an eagle putt 150 feet off a green | Golf News and Tour Information

There will be a day when Cameron Young can look back at what happened on the 15th hole Saturday afternoon at the Plantation Course and laugh a little bit about what transpired. Mind you, that day probably won’t come until the Sentry Tournament of Champions is over, and the pain of the moment feels less fresh. But the xx-year-old has the sense of humor where he’ll ultimately enjoy that fact that a misjudged putt made him the most relatable tour pro of the day for those watching the scene unfold on the Televisions from beautiful Maui.