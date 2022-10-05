Watch the new video for Slade’s classic Give Us A Goal before the 2022 World Cup

For the first Winter World Cup, Slade unearth their classic 1970s football anthem.

This year sees the first ever Winter World Cup, as the best players from across the globe compete for the biggest prize in football at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

England already booked their place at the Finals and will be hoping to get out of a group with the USA, Iran and Wales.

Fans of nostalgia will be happy to hear that The Lightning Seeds and Skinner & Baddiel are recording a reworked version of ‘Three Lions’, which was first released for the European Championships 1996 and revamped once before for the 1998 World Cup.

But those of us who have favorite footy songs going back a bit further may enjoy the Resurrection of an older hit.

England failed to qualify for the 1978 World Cup in Argentina, but that didn’t stop football fans Slade from coming up with a song to mark the occasion.

Written by Noddy Holder and Jim Lea, and produced by former Animals star and Jimi Hendrix’s one-time manager Chas Chandler, ‘Give Us A Goal’ was a non-album single released in February 1978.

The single didn’t chart at the time, probably not helped by England’s lack of presence at that summer’s tournament, but it’s since become a slow-burning classic.

The original video to promote the song was shot at Brighton & Hove Albion FC’s Goldstone Ground, and featured the band both performing in front of a crowd and playing football with the real-life Brighton team.

Slade in the studio in 1974.



Picture: Getty Images



“We were actually playing with the Brighton team and they kicked the s**t out of us,” Noddy Remembered in 1991.

“Alan Mullery was the manager at the time and he was shouting to the team from the sidelines, ‘Let them have a kick!’. I had to take a penalty at one point and could I get the ball in the net?

“I must have tried ten times and in the end the goalie was rolling on the floor pissing himself laughing.”

Maybe the band are looking to banish the memory of that cold day in Brighton with a sparkly new official lyric video for the song.

Slade’s Don Powell – who was forced from the band in 2020 – is currently recovering after undergoing successful surgery for bowel cancer earlier this year.

Meanwhile, rumors still swirl of a reunion of the original lineup getting back together for some live shows.