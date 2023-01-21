Watch the American Express third round: Stream golf live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The American Express golf tournament will head into the third set of 18 holes today with Davis Thompson in the lead at 16-under-par after shooting eight-under-par in both rounds. John Rahm also shot an eight-under-par in the second round to bring him to No. 2 on the Leaderboard at 16-under-par. Tyler Duncan, JT Poston, Tom Kim, Sungjae Im, and Jason Day are all tied for the No. 3 spot on the leaderboard, but they are three strokes back from Rahm in No. 2. Kim had the best round two shooting 10-under-par to Catapult him to where he is on the Leaderboard right now.

