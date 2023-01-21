Watch the American Express third round: Stream golf live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The American Express golf tournament will head into the third set of 18 holes today with Davis Thompson in the lead at 16-under-par after shooting eight-under-par in both rounds. John Rahm also shot an eight-under-par in the second round to bring him to No. 2 on the Leaderboard at 16-under-par. Tyler Duncan, JT Poston, Tom Kim, Sungjae Im, and Jason Day are all tied for the No. 3 spot on the leaderboard, but they are three strokes back from Rahm in No. 2. Kim had the best round two shooting 10-under-par to Catapult him to where he is on the Leaderboard right now.

How to Watch The American Express, Third Round Today:

Game Date: Jan. 21, 2023

Game Time: 3 pm ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Live stream The American Express, Third Round on fuboTV

Xander Schauffele comes in at 11-under-par tied for No. 9 with Justin Rose as well. Same Burns is one stroke back and tied for No. 14. Cameron Young and Tony Finau find themselves down the Leaderboard as well.

Aaron Rai and Satoshi Kodaira will tee off at 11:30 am ET with Brian Stuard and SY Noh at La Quinta. Michael Kim and Andrew Putnam will tee off at the same time as Danny Lee and David Lingmerth at Nicklaus. Davis Riley, Beau Hossler, Justin Lower, and Ryan Armor will tee off first at Pete Dye.

