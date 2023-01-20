Watch the American Express second round: Stream golf live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The American Express tournament finished the first round in La Quinta, California, with David Thompson finishing the round on top with a two-stroke lead over the next golfer on the leaderboard. They finished round one at 10-under-par after shooting a 62. Tyler Duncan, Taylor Montgomery, Matti Schmid, Sam Burns and John Rahm all finished the first round shooting 64, which is eight-under-par. Nine other Golfers finished tied for No. 7 on the Leaderboard just one stroke behind those tied at No. 2. Big names in that group include Xander Schauffele, JT Poston and Sungjae Im.

How to Watch The American Express, Second Round Today:

Game Date: Jan. 20, 2023

Game Time: 3 pm ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Live stream The American Express, Second Round on fuboTV:

Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay, Harris English and Scottie Scheffler finished tied for No. 42 at four-under-par on the day. Meanwhile, Tony Finau, Will Zalatoris, Sebastián Muñoz and Cam Davis all finished lower than that.

Sam Ryder and Matthias Schwab will tee off on hole one while Lee Hodges and Brandon Wu will tee off on hole 10 at 8:30 am ET to start the round at La Quinta. Dylan Frittelli, Sung Kang, Stewart Cink and Brendan Steele at the Nicklaus Course. Peter Malnati, Ben Martin, Mark Hubbard and Zac Blair at the Pete Dye Course.

