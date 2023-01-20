Watch the American Express second round: Stream golf live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The American Express tournament finished the first round in La Quinta, California, with David Thompson finishing the round on top with a two-stroke lead over the next golfer on the leaderboard. They finished round one at 10-under-par after shooting a 62. Tyler Duncan, Taylor Montgomery, Matti Schmid, Sam Burns and John Rahm all finished the first round shooting 64, which is eight-under-par. Nine other Golfers finished tied for No. 7 on the Leaderboard just one stroke behind those tied at No. 2. Big names in that group include Xander Schauffele, JT Poston and Sungjae Im.

