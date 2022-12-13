Watch the 5-star reveal on the 247Sports Football Recruiting Show

Tuesday afternoon’s 247Sports College Football Recruiting Show (5 pm ET on the 247Sports YouTube channel) marks the dawn of a new era for 247Sports and its evaluation process. The national recruiting team and Scouting department will unveil a full 32-player field of five-stars for the 2023 class, a preview of sorts of what’s to come in regards to five-star designations in 2024 and beyond.

247Sports established itself as an industry leader in part because of its set number of 32 five-star prospects per cycle, a number that reflects the total first-round selections in each NFL Draft. The timeline has always been gradual when designated five-star honors with anywhere from half to two-thirds of a class’ 32 five-stars earning that label during and after their senior seasons.

No more.

Tuesday’s 2023 Top247 update, highlighting in particular a full field of 32 five-stars expanded from the previous total of 15 most recently updated in mid-October, aims to give the public a view of what to expect starting in earnest with the next class of 2024 Top247 update: a living, breathing, full 32 five-star field that will change throughout the remainder of the 2024 cycle, and each subsequent cycle.

“As a way to measure future success, the rankings of our 32 five-star players are reflective of the first round of the NFL Draft. This has always been the barometer,” said Adam Stanco, 247Sports vice president of content and executive producer. “However, our rankings team is now tasked with creating the 32 five-star prospects for the senior class at the start of the year, as opposed to slowly building the list of five-stars throughout the year.

“Starting the year off with our top 32 prospects all ranked as five-stars is not easy. It requires more intensity in our film study and great confidence in our evaluations.”

Watch the 247Sports College Football Recruiting on the 247Sports YouTube channel or in the Embed above.