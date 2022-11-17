Watch the 2022 National Book Awards Finalists Reading

Each year, the Finalists in Fiction, Poetry, Nonfiction, Translated Literature, and Young People’s Literature gather the evening before the National Book Awards Ceremony to read excerpts from their honored works. The 2022 National Book Awards Finalist Reading will be Hosted by Saraciea J. Fennell, Writer and founder of The Bronx is Reading. Doors will open at 6:30pm EST, and the program will begin at 7:00pm EST. Only guests who have registered in advance will be admitted. The event will be live-streamed and in-person at the NYU Kimmel Center, Eisner & Lubin Auditorium. Presented in partnership with the National Book Foundation and the NYU Creative Writing Program. The 73rd National Book Awards Ceremony will be broadcast live on November 16, 2022 at 8:00pm ET. Sign up to watch, receive updates about the upcoming ceremony, and discover this year’s winners in real-time.” target=”_blank”>

Each year, the Finalists in Fiction, Poetry, Nonfiction, Translated Literature, and Young People’s Literature gather the evening before the National Book Awards Ceremony to read excerpts from their honored works.

Saraciea J. Fennell (Photo credit: Viscose Illusion)

The 2022 National Book Awards Finalist Reading will be Hosted by Saraciea J. Fennell, Writer and founder of The Bronx is Reading.

Doors will open at 6:30pm EST, and the program will begin at 7:00pm EST. Only guests who have registered in advance will be admitted.

The event will be live-streamed and in-person at the NYU Kimmel Center, Eisner & Lubin Auditorium. Presented in partnership with the National Book Foundation and the NYU Creative Writing Program.

The 73rd National Book Awards Ceremony will be broadcast live on November 16, 2022 at 8:00pm ET. Sign up to watch, receive updates about the upcoming ceremony, and discover this year’s winners in real-time.