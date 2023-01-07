Watch Texas Southern at Arkansas-Pine Bluff: Stream Women’s college basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Texas Southern is still in search of its first win of the season and will look to pick it up on the road against Arkansas-Pine Bluff Saturday for a Southwestern Athletic Conference matchup. The Tigers come into Saturday’s game with an overall record of 0-13 and a conference record of 0-2 thus far. Most recently, the team dropped a 69-76 game to Grambling State on Wednesday. Micah Gray led the charge for the Tigers with 30 points, marking her second 30-point game this season alone. Despite such a stellar performance from Gray, Texas Southern could not rally to pull off the win.

How to Watch Texas Southern at Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 7, 2023

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: The CW (WTOG – Tampa, FL)

Live Stream Texas Southern at Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Women’s College Basketball on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

The Lions have not fared much better this season with an overall record of 2-10 and a conference record of 0-2. The team has dropped its last two games with the most recent coming against Alabama State in a 63-72 loss. Maya Peat was the leading scorer for the Lions with 15 points and also led on the boards with 14 rebounds to complete a double-double.

When these two teams met last season, Texas Southern walked away victorious with an 84-67 win.

Regional restrictions may apply.