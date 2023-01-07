Watch Texas Southern at Arkansas-Pine Bluff: Stream college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Texas Southern (4-11) lost its first two Southwestern Athletic Conference games at home and now hits the road to visit Arkansas-Pine Bluff (4-11) on Saturday. The Golden Lions are also 0-2 in the SWAC after two road losses but are 4-0 at HO Clemmons Arena. Davon Barnes averages 14.6 points per game for the Tigers and Joirdon Karl Nicholas gets 12.0 points and 9.1 rebounds a contest. Shaun Doss Jr. is the leading scorer for Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 16.3 points per game. Johnny Jones is 80-63 in his fifth season at Texas Southern, with two straight NCAA tournament bids. Solomon Bozeman is in his second year with the Golden Lions and is 11-35.

