Watch Texas Southern at Arkansas-Pine Bluff: Stream college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Texas Southern (4-11) lost its first two Southwestern Athletic Conference games at home and now hits the road to visit Arkansas-Pine Bluff (4-11) on Saturday. The Golden Lions are also 0-2 in the SWAC after two road losses but are 4-0 at HO Clemmons Arena. Davon Barnes averages 14.6 points per game for the Tigers and Joirdon Karl Nicholas gets 12.0 points and 9.1 rebounds a contest. Shaun Doss Jr. is the leading scorer for Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 16.3 points per game. Johnny Jones is 80-63 in his fifth season at Texas Southern, with two straight NCAA tournament bids. Solomon Bozeman is in his second year with the Golden Lions and is 11-35.

How to Watch Texas Southern at Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Men’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 7, 2023

Game Time: 4 pm ET

TV: My Network TV (WBFS – Miami, FL)

The Tigers lost on Wednesday night to Grambling 85-72. Zytarious Mortle led Texas Southern with 20 points while Barnes and John Walker III each scored 15 points.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff ran out of gas in the second half at Alabama State on Wednesday night in an 80-66 loss. Kylen Milton came off the bench for 19 points and Brahm Harris got 14 points in the loss.

Since the Golden Lions moved up to Division I in 1997, the Tigers have a 40-12 advantage and have won the last four meetings. Last year, Texas Southern won at home 90-71 on Jan. 8 and at Pine Bluff 70-68 on Feb. 21.

