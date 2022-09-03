WATCH: Texas football hype video ahead of Saturday’s season opener

On Friday, the Texas Longhorns released a hype video with a little more than a day remaining until taking Campbell-Williams Field at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks.

The video starts with a voiceover about the nature of commitment while clips from practice and then games play.

“Commitment: The quality of being dedicated to a cause. The game of football favors no person or team that’s not committed to the work, all the work, all the lifting, all the practice. What are we doing it for? We do it for opportunities like these because we don’t ever get them back,” the voice says.

“There’s no greater purpose than fighting for something bigger than yourself, to love your teammates you will strain by and living by the motto, ‘Hard work works,’ and harness the weight, so once we hit the field, you don’t have to worry about whether I’ve got your back. I’m all gas when you look into my eyes. One on one for the go ball? I need that. One is one in the hole, I need that. Game on the line for it all. I need that. Not for personal gain, but for the man standing next to you because, ultimately, that’s all that matters.”

Anyone else ready for kickoff now?

“If you’re not rocking with the orange and the white, it’s time to show you the meaning of Texas Fight.”