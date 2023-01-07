Watch Texas at Oklahoma State: Stream men’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Texas heads to Oklahoma State on Saturday afternoon looking to recover from a historic loss on Tuesday. The Longhorns lost 116-103 to Kansas State in the highest-scoring regulation Big 12 game ever. The Longhorns couldn’t find any answers to slow down the Wildcats as they gave up 58 points in both the first and second half to take the upset loss. The defeat snapped a six-game winning streak and dropped them to 1-1 in the Big 12. They had won their conference opener at Oklahoma by one on New Year’s Eve but were overwhelmed by the Wildcats on Tuesday. Saturday they will look to get back in the win column against an Oklahoma State team that is coming off a win against West Virginia on Monday.

Game Date: Jan. 7, 2023

Game Time: 12:00 pm ET

TV: ESPN U

The Cowboys were coming off a tough two-point loss at Kansas in their Big 12 opener but found a way to slow down a streaking Mountaineers team and pull off the upset.

The Cowboys have now won three of their last four games and are 9-5 on the season and 1-1 in the Big 12.

