Watch Texas A&M Commerce at Mississippi State: Stream Women’s basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Humphrey Coliseum is set to host the exciting weekend Matchup between Mississippi State and Texas A&M-Commerce on Sunday in Women’s college basketball regular season action. The Bulldogs head into the game with an overall record of 7-2 and have won their last two games in a row over Louisiana-Monroe and Grambling State. Before that, an eight-point overtime loss to Nebraska snapped a three-game winning streak for the team, beating the likes of Alabama State, Colorado State and Georgetown in that span. The team started the regular season 2-0 thanks to wins over Mississippi Valley and North Alabama, before losing their only other game in the campaign, a one-point defeat to South Dakota State.

How to Watch Texas A&M-Commerce at Mississippi State in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: December 11, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

Meanwhile, Texas A&M-Commerce has an overall record of 2-6 so far this season. The Lions won their most recent outing against Idaho on Wednesday, snapping a six-game losing streak for the team.

