Watch Texas A&M Commerce at Mississippi State: Stream Women’s basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Watch Texas A&M Commerce at Mississippi State: Stream Women's basketball

The Humphrey Coliseum is set to host the exciting weekend Matchup between Mississippi State and Texas A&M-Commerce on Sunday in Women’s college basketball regular season action. The Bulldogs head into the game with an overall record of 7-2 and have won their last two games in a row over Louisiana-Monroe and Grambling State. Before that, an eight-point overtime loss to Nebraska snapped a three-game winning streak for the team, beating the likes of Alabama State, Colorado State and Georgetown in that span. The team started the regular season 2-0 thanks to wins over Mississippi Valley and North Alabama, before losing their only other game in the campaign, a one-point defeat to South Dakota State.

