Watch Texas A&M at Kentucky: Stream men’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Texas A&M puts its seven-game winning streak on the line on Saturday afternoon when it visits Kentucky. The Aggies have been playing great over the last month and have opened up SEC play with five straight wins. Wednesday they got tested by Florida at home, but held off a Gators Rally to win 54-52. The win moved them to 13-5 on the season and 5-0 in the SEC. They are now just one of two teams undefeated in the SEC as Alabama is 6-0 to start conference play. Saturday they will look to keep up their hot start when they take on a Kentucky team coming off two straight wins.

How to Watch Texas A&M at Kentucky in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 21, 2023

Game Time: 2:00 pm ET

TV: ESPN

The Wildcats snapped a two-game losing streak on Saturday when they upset No. 5 Tennessee on the road 63-56.

They followed that up with an impressive performance at home as they beat Georgia 85-71.

Oscar Tshiebwe had a monster game against the Bulldogs as he pulled down 24 rebounds and scored a game-high 37 points. The Wildcats will be looking for another game like that from Tshiebwe as they try and slow down the streaking Aggies.

