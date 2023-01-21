Watch Texas A&M at Kentucky: Stream men’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Texas A&M puts its seven-game winning streak on the line on Saturday afternoon when it visits Kentucky. The Aggies have been playing great over the last month and have opened up SEC play with five straight wins. Wednesday they got tested by Florida at home, but held off a Gators Rally to win 54-52. The win moved them to 13-5 on the season and 5-0 in the SEC. They are now just one of two teams undefeated in the SEC as Alabama is 6-0 to start conference play. Saturday they will look to keep up their hot start when they take on a Kentucky team coming off two straight wins.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button