WATCH: Tennessee basketball team trolls Kentucky fans during football matchup

Early in the second half, Tennessee is having its way with Kentucky. It’s been another dominant day for the quarterback Hendon Hooker and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, already connecting for two touchdowns. Everyone in Knoxville is enjoying the football success, but the basketball team especially.

Rick Barnes’ Squad was recognized on the field during a timeout, saying hello to the Neyland Stadium faithful. They decided to say hello to the Kentucky fans as well, trolling them as they walked off the field.

CLICK HERE to subscribe for FREE to the On3 YouTube channel

Tennessee’s basketball team was waving towards the away section, amping up what’s already an intense rivalry between the two programs. As the entire Athletic department seems to know how to, you could tell the Volunteers were enjoying the moment.

You can watch the full moment here.

Tennessee and Kentucky played in some spirited basketball games last year, with three of them occurring. The Volunteers had the last laugh twice, getting a regular season win and in the SEC Tournament. While the rivalry runs deep across all sports, basketball may be where the fans duel the most.

Unfortunately, the two teams will not be meeting on the Hardwood for a couple of more months. Jan. 14 is the first matchup, with John Calipari bringing his Squad to Knoxville for an early but important SEC matchup. Kentucky fans will have the opportunity to respond to Saturday’s trolling on Feb. 18 when Rupp Arena is playing host.

Both programs will enter the season with an SEC and possibly national championship on their mind.

Football is going well for both as well, with Saturday’s Matchup being the first ranked once since 1951. Everyone involved on both sides has to be happy with the direction of football and basketball. It’s just a sliver of what makes the rivalry a fun one.