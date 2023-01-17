Watch Tennessee at Mississippi State: Stream college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Tennessee begins a two-game road trip on Tuesday night when it heads to Mississippi State to take on the Bulldogs. The Volunteers saw their five-game winning streak snapped on Saturday when they lost to Rival Kentucky 63-56. The Volunteers struggled on offense against the Wildcats and it resulted in them suffering their first SEC loss of the year. They now sit 4-1 in conference play and 14-3 overall. They have been playing well, but are in danger of losing their second straight game. They have a tough set of games coming up, but first they want to get a big road win against a Bulldogs team that has lost two straight.

How to Watch Tennessee at Mississippi State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 17, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

TV: ESPN2

The Bulldogs started the year with 11 straight wins, but they have been struggling since.

They have lost two in a row and five of their last six since that season-opening winning streak. It has dropped them to just 1-4 in the SEC and 12-5 overall.

It has been a tough stretch, but Tuesday they will look to get back on track against a very good Tennessee team.

