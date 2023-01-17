Watch Tennessee at Mississippi State: Stream college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Tennessee begins a two-game road trip on Tuesday night when it heads to Mississippi State to take on the Bulldogs. The Volunteers saw their five-game winning streak snapped on Saturday when they lost to Rival Kentucky 63-56. The Volunteers struggled on offense against the Wildcats and it resulted in them suffering their first SEC loss of the year. They now sit 4-1 in conference play and 14-3 overall. They have been playing well, but are in danger of losing their second straight game. They have a tough set of games coming up, but first they want to get a big road win against a Bulldogs team that has lost two straight.

